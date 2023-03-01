China's Xi willing to work with Belarus to promote stable bilateral relations - state media

China President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with Belarus to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations at a high level, state media reported on Wednesday.

Xi also said China and Belarus should support each other in "safeguarding their own core interests, oppose interference by external forces in internal affairs, and safeguard the sovereignty and political security of the two countries."

