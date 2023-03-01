Left Menu

China's Xi willing to work with Belarus to promote stable bilateral relations - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 17:04 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
China President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with Belarus to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations at a high level, state media reported on Wednesday.

Xi also said China and Belarus should support each other in "safeguarding their own core interests, oppose interference by external forces in internal affairs, and safeguard the sovereignty and political security of the two countries."

