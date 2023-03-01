Left Menu

Couple, five children jump to death in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 17:20 IST
Couple, five children jump to death in Rajasthan
A couple jumped to their deaths in a canal with their five children in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Wednesday, police said.

Shankarlal (32) and his wife Badli (30) jumped into the Narmada main canal near Siddheshwar Paldi with their five children, Sanchore police station SHO Niranjan Pratap Singh said.

A police team has started the rescue operation with the help of local divers.

So far, the body of their eight-year-old son has been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

