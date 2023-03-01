Left Menu

Hungary govt official calls on lawmakers to support NATO expansion

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 17:42 IST
Hungary govt official calls on lawmakers to support NATO expansion
  • Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Peter Sztaray called on lawmakers to support the ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO entry as soon as possible, saying the expansion would strenghten the euroatlantic defence alliance.

Speaking to a nearly empty chamber, with less than two dozen of Hungary's 199 lawmakers attending, Sztaray said Budapest supported talks between lawmakers, but the decision on NATO expansion should be driven by common sense rather than emotions.

