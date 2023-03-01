Left Menu

Two accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP

Two men accused of cow slaughter were arrested following an encounter with police here on Wednesday morning, officials said.The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, they said.Zafar-ur-Rehman Kalia was wanted in a case of cow slaughter and another case and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:10 IST
Two accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men accused of cow slaughter were arrested following an encounter with police here on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, they said.

''Zafar-ur-Rehman Kalia was wanted in a case of cow slaughter and another case and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He along with his friend Taslim was surrounded by our police team following an intelligence input,'' said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Akhilesh Chaurasia.

''The duo opened fire on the police team to evade arrest and were injured in retaliatory firing from our side. They were taken to the hospital for treatment,'' he said.

Tools used for slaughtering cows were recovered from the accused, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023