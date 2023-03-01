Two accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP
Two men accused of cow slaughter were arrested following an encounter with police here on Wednesday morning, officials said.The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, they said.Zafar-ur-Rehman Kalia was wanted in a case of cow slaughter and another case and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.
The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, they said.
''Zafar-ur-Rehman Kalia was wanted in a case of cow slaughter and another case and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He along with his friend Taslim was surrounded by our police team following an intelligence input,'' said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Akhilesh Chaurasia.
''The duo opened fire on the police team to evade arrest and were injured in retaliatory firing from our side. They were taken to the hospital for treatment,'' he said.
Tools used for slaughtering cows were recovered from the accused, the police said.
