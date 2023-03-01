Left Menu

Two workers die in flash fire at pharma unit in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:13 IST
Two workers die in flash fire at pharma unit in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two young workers, including a chemist, died in a flash fire while cleaning a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Jeedimetla area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the workers were cleaning the reactor with a cleaning solvent and a sudden blaze erupted when some inflammable substance got mixed. The duo suffered burns due to the fire, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The duo was rushed to a private hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons were aged 24 and 26 respectively, police said.

Following the incident, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Jeedimetla police station and a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023