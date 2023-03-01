Two workers die in flash fire at pharma unit in Hyderabad

Two young workers, including a chemist, died in a flash fire while cleaning a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Jeedimetla area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the workers were cleaning the reactor with a cleaning solvent and a sudden blaze erupted when some inflammable substance got mixed. The duo suffered burns due to the fire, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The duo was rushed to a private hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons were aged 24 and 26 respectively, police said.

Following the incident, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Jeedimetla police station and a probe was underway.

