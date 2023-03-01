Spices Board making strategy to achieve USD 10 bn in exports by 2030

The Spices Board is formulating a strategy to achieve USD 10 billion in exports by 2030, an official release said on Wednesday.

The board, which is under the commerce ministry, has urged all the stakeholders to give their suggestions on ways to boost the shipments in terms of emerging markets and barriers in trade.

''The Board has been strategizing to achieve USD 10 billion in exports of spices by 2030,'' D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said while addressing exporters in Kochi.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, said that diversification of exports markets and creating Brand India in the spices sector will help make India more sustainable and resilient in the export of spices.

''If more value addition happens within the economy, this will make the sector more resilient,'' he said.

Spices Board functions as an international link between Indian exporters and importers abroad and it has been involved in various activities which touch upon every segment of the spices sector.

Spice exports have dipped by about 6 per cent to USD 3 billion during April-January this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)