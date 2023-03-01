Left Menu

Spices Board making strategy to achieve USD 10 bn in exports by 2030

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:38 IST
Spices Board making strategy to achieve USD 10 bn in exports by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

The Spices Board is formulating a strategy to achieve USD 10 billion in exports by 2030, an official release said on Wednesday.

The board, which is under the commerce ministry, has urged all the stakeholders to give their suggestions on ways to boost the shipments in terms of emerging markets and barriers in trade.

''The Board has been strategizing to achieve USD 10 billion in exports of spices by 2030,'' D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said while addressing exporters in Kochi.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, said that diversification of exports markets and creating Brand India in the spices sector will help make India more sustainable and resilient in the export of spices.

''If more value addition happens within the economy, this will make the sector more resilient,'' he said.

Spices Board functions as an international link between Indian exporters and importers abroad and it has been involved in various activities which touch upon every segment of the spices sector.

Spice exports have dipped by about 6 per cent to USD 3 billion during April-January this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023