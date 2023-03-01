ITC reports on triple bottom line for social good: Puri

Left Menu

We are carbon positive, water positive and solid waste recycling positive, he said.

Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited has been reporting on the 'triple bottom line' and the company is doing this for social good, its CMD Sanjiv Puri has said.

Speaking at an event here, Puri said that corporates are also contributors to the global 'deficit' which denotes problems like extreme climatic changes.

''In ITC, we have been reporting on the triple bottom line and for social good. We are carbon positive, water positive and solid waste recycling positive,'' he said.

Puri said that natural resources have been depleted now.

''More natural resources are consumed than needed and corporate organs form a large section of the society. We have to use our resources wisely,'' he added.

Water resources have to be replenished and, for that, rainwater harvesting is required by corporates and others alike, the ITC CMD said at the launch of a book, 'Karma and You - Create your own destiny', on Tuesday night.

The book was written by Ram K Sharma, owner of the Ayurvedic firm Baidyanath.

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

