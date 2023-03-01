NEP-2020 is a transformative reform; to distance us from degree orientated culture: VP Dhankhar

Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the power of Indian innovation, research and entrepreneurship, and called on citizens to take pride in India's increasing accomplishments. He was addressing the centenary celebrations of the late Dr. M.S. Ramaiah, founder chairman of Gokula Education Foundation in Bengaluru today.

The Vice President underlined the importance of education in enabling societal transformation. India, since ancient times, has been home to great centres of learning such as Nalanda, Takshashila, Vallabhi and Vikramshila, he noted. Shri Dhankhar emphasised the significance of the New Education Policy in bringing greater inclusion and excellence to India's education sector. Describing the NEP-2020 as a game changer, he opined that, “It will revolutionize our education system, it will distance us from degree orientated culture & put us on a productive path.”

Advising students not to take stress & tension, he asked them not to be bogged down by competitive scenario. “Don't hesitate to try because there can be a mistake; Nothing big has been achieved without there being falls,” VP told them.

Lauding India's unstoppable rise in the global arena, Shri Dhankhar said that the world respects India and listens to India’s voice.

Describing the Parliament as a platform to hold the government accountable, the Vice President expressed his disapproval of the growing incidents of disruption in the House. Calling for a mass movement to arrest this trend, he appealed to the youth to generate public opinion to persuade & request the parliamentarians to exemplify such conduct as worthy of emulation by all.

This is Shri Dhankhar’s maiden visit to the state of Karnataka as the Vice President of India. During his stay at Karnataka Raj Bhawan, he met with a number of dignitaries from the state including Shri Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Earlier in the day he along with Dr Sudesh Dhankhar offered prayers at the Dodda Ganapathi, Bull Temple and Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple in Bengaluru and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation, and well-being of all citizens.

Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Shri J.C. Madhuswamy, Law Minister, Government of Karnataka, Dr. M. R. Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation, Shri M. R. Seetharam, Vice Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation and other dignitaries were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)