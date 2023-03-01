Left Menu

Prisoner lodged in Central Jail in Punjab dies by suicide

Rohit Vashisht 42, of Hajipur, was found dead in the barracks bathroom of the prison on Tuesday night, they said.Police said he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case registered under Section 302 of the IPC murder at the Mukerian police station on October 3, 2020.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:42 IST
A man lodged in prison allegedly died by suicide in the premises of Central Jail here, police said on Wednesday. Rohit Vashisht (42), of Hajipur, was found dead in the barrack's bathroom of the prison on Tuesday night, they said.

Police said he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case registered under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) at the Mukerian police station on October 3, 2020. His body has been sent to a local government hospital for postmortem, they said, adding that they are ascertaining the reasons behind his death.

Senior medical officer Dr Swati said on the instructions of local judicial authorities a board of three doctors was constituted to conduct the postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

