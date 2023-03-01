Left Menu

Three Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three Naxalites allegedly involved in torching vehicles, killing a civilian and triggering improvised explosive device (IED) blasts were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Shivaji alias Roopchand Mandavi (32), Jayluram Kashyap (22) and Sildhar Netam (21) were apprehended from jungles near Chhotedongar village by a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) out on a anti-Naxalite operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma said.

Mandavi was a member of Aderbeda Jantana Sarkar, while Kashyap was associated with a security team of Maoists in the Kawanar area. Netam was a member of Becha Jantana Sarkar, said the officer.

A Jantana Sarkar is a parallel administration established by Naxalites in areas under their dominance.

After the arrest, the trio told the police they had planted an IED to target security forces.

Based on their statements, a motorcycle, electric wires, an IED bomb, Maoists pamphlets and banners were later recovered from the Chhotedongar-Madhonar road, said the SP.

They were involved in triggering IED blasts, killing a civilian and torching vehicles between 2021 and 2022, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

