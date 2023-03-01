J-K: Body of man missing since December last year recovered, say police

The body of a missing person was recovered in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police officials said while his family members alleged that the man was detained by the Army in December last year.

According to a police official, the body of Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunan area of Kupwara, who went missing on December 16,2022, was recovered from Zurhama-PK Galli forests.

Dar's family had earlier alleged that he was detained by the Army after which his whereabouts were unknown.

The body was brought to sub-district hospital Kupwara where it was identified by the relatives of missing person, the official said.

''After completing all medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to the family members,'' he said, adding an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

