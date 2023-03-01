Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Kolkata highrise, none injured

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 23:39 IST
Fire breaks out at Kolkata highrise, none injured
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Nagerbazar area on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted on the 15th floor of the building around 3 pm, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and residents of adjoining flats in the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

''The fire broke out in a flat where interior work was underway. Our firefighters doused it within an hour,'' an official said, adding an investigation was underway to find out the cause of the blaze.

Five people working at the flat were detained for questioning, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023