Fire breaks out at Kolkata highrise, none injured

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Nagerbazar area on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted on the 15th floor of the building around 3 pm, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and residents of adjoining flats in the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

''The fire broke out in a flat where interior work was underway. Our firefighters doused it within an hour,'' an official said, adding an investigation was underway to find out the cause of the blaze.

Five people working at the flat were detained for questioning, a police officer said.

