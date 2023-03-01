Prosecutor says only South Carolina attorney Murdaugh could have murdered wife and son

The lead state prosecutor said on Wednesday that only Richard "Alex" Murdaugh could have killed his wife and son, telling the jury that the now-disbarred South Carolina lawyer was "living a lie" and sought to use the murders to cover his tracks. In his closing argument, Creighton Waters said the evidence given during more than a month of testimony, including of Murdaugh's presence at the crime scene minutes before the killings on June 7, 2021, and his lies in its aftermath, all pointed in one direction.

"After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him," Waters said. "The defendant is the one person who was living a lie. The defendant is the person on which a storm was descending."

Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, has been charged with killing his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, at dog kennels on their estate, known as Moselle. The jury visited Moselle to review the crime scene earlier on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have argued that Murdaugh committed the murders in an effort to generate sympathy at a time when his life was collapsing amid allegations that he had stolen huge sums from clients and his law partners to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support a wealthy lifestyle. Murdaugh has admitted stealing millions of dollars from clients and his law firm. Murdaugh, who denied in court having anything to do with the murders, faces 30 years to life in prison if found guilty.

The case has drawn intense media coverage given the family's immense judicial and political power in and around Colleton County, where the trial is taking place. For decades until 2006, family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the state. In addition to the murders, Murdaugh has been charged with dozens of financial crimes, including an alleged scheme to have himself killed so that his older son, Buster, could collect a $10 million insurance payout.

"He was a person of singular prominence and respect in this community. But he's also a person who has been able to avoid accountability for all of his life," Waters said. Murdaugh's lawyers, who will deliver their closing argument later on Wednesday, have sought to portray him as a loving family man who, while facing financial troubles and suffering from a powerful addiction to opioids that led him to lie and steal, would never harm his wife and child.

Last week Murdaugh testified that he had lied about his whereabouts on the night of the killings, changing his account after the jury was presented with video evidence placing him at the scene minutes before investigators say the murders occurred. Murdaugh said he lied to investigators about his alibi that night because of paranoia tied to his drug habit and because he did not trust the police.

