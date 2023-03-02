Left Menu

Man arrested for abusing, making obscene gestures at woman in Gurugram

A man was arrested for allegedly abusing and making obscene gestures at a woman after he hit her car from behind here on Wednesday, police said.The man, who was identified as Ansal Dixit 24, a resident of Delhis Vasant Kunj, allegedly also threatened to kill the woman, they said.The woman, who works with a private bank, was headed to her office in her car with her driver when Dixit hit the vehicle from behind with his SUV at the Wazirabad traffic signal.

Man arrested for abusing, making obscene gestures at woman in Gurugram
A man was arrested for allegedly abusing and making obscene gestures at a woman after he hit her car from behind here on Wednesday, police said.

The man, who was identified as Ansal Dixit (24), a resident of Delhi's Vasant Kunj, allegedly also threatened to kill the woman, they said.

The woman, who works with a private bank, was headed to her office in her car with her driver when Dixit hit the vehicle from behind with his SUV at the Wazirabad traffic signal. Then, the accused stepped out of his car and started misbehaving with the complainant's driver, the police said.

When the woman objected to this, Dixit opened the woman's car door and made obscene gestures at her. He also abused her and threatened to kill her, they said.

The woman informed police on emergency number 112 and a police team reached the spot. Both the man and the woman were brought to Sector 53 police station, where she lodged a complaint, they added.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against Dixit under sections 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

''We have arrested the accused and seized his car. We are questioning him,'' said Station House Officer, Sector 53 police station, Inspector Amit Kumar.

