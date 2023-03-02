U.S. State Dept calls Israeli finance minister's comments about Palestinian village 'repugnant'

Comments by Israel's finance minister calling for the Palestinian village of Huwara to be "erased" were "repugnant, irresponsible and disgusting," a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials there to publicly disavow the comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)