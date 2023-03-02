Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We are keeping all fronts under control
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 01:21 IST
Ukrainian forces are keeping all sections of the front under control, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Wednesday.
He spoke just hours after Ukraine's military command said Russian troops were advancing near the key eastern city of Bakhmut, focus of heavy attacks by pro-Moscow forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement