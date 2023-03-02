LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina's Fernandez slams judiciary

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 04:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 04:19 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today:

Argentina's Fernandez slams judiciary BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez opened Congress this week with a speech criticizing the country's judiciary, months ahead of the presidential elections.

"The judiciary has not had public confidence for a long time, it does not work effectively and it does not show itself to have the required independence regarding factual and political powers," Fernandez said. The comments comes after Vice President Cristina Fernandez was sentenced in a corruption case in 2022, leading to a impeachment process against four Supreme Court judges.

Fernandez de Kirchner's sentence was seen by President Fernandez as an attempt to disqualify her possible candidacy from October's elections. Peru's Boluarte to invest in key opposition region

LIMA - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced measures to develop the country's southern region, a key area of opposition and that was the host of several protests against her government earlier this year. Following a ceremony in the courtyard of the Government Palace, Boluarte said her government is "committed" in particular to the southern regions, adding that in the coming days she will announce measures to boost the growth and development of Puno region.

Brazil's Lula, Mexico's Lopez Obrador discuss economic cooperation SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had a talk with Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on economic cooperation, adding that Lopez Obrador had invited him to visit Mexico.

"We will do it as soon as possible," Lula tweeted about the potential trip. Mexico enacts law giving armed forces airspace monitoring duties

MEXICO CITY - Mexico enacted a law giving the nation's armed forces a dominant role in airspace surveillance defense, according to the country's official gazette. The reform was sent to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to be signed into law after its approval in Congress on Feb. 23.

Opposition senators have condemned the law, arguing it weakens the civil authority in charge of airspace navigation and bolsters a military that has grown stronger under Lopez Obrador. Brazil's Haddad says high interest rates are country's main issue

BRASILIA - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the country's high interest rates are the primary obstacle to economic growth, adding that recent government measures such as reinstating fuel taxes would pave the way to monetary easing. In an interview with news portal UOL, he said he believed this was the correct path to follow, rather than changing the central bank's inflation targets.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist, has also repeatedly and publicly criticized the level of interest rates given slowing inflation, saying the current inflation targets are too low and detrimental to economic growth. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

