Biden says he's 'not confident' about outcome of student loan case

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 04:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 04:25 IST
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was "not confident" about winning a U.S. Supreme Court case over his executive order forgiving $430 billion in student debt.

Conservative justices on the court appeared skeptical over Biden's powers to implement such a plan during arguments on Tuesday.

"I'm confident that we're on the right side of the law. I'm not confident about the outcome of the decision," Biden told reporters at the White House

