U.N. appoints Ecuadorian diplomat as envoy to Haiti

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 07:35 IST
The United Nations has named Ecuadorian diplomat Maria Isabel Salvador as the organization's new Special Representative to Haiti and head of the U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), the international body said in a statement on Wednesday. Salvador, a former foreign minister and ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), is set to take over from Helen La Lime, the U.N. said.

It added that it was grateful to La Lime, who was named to the post in 2019, "for her dedicated service and steadfast commitment to the work of the United Nations in Haiti." The appointment comes as countries discuss sending a "rapid action force," requested by Haiti's caretaker government about six months ago, aimed at helping national police control armed gangs whose growing influence is driving a humanitarian crisis.

La Lime had said early this year she was "still hopeful" such a force could be created, stressing the need for urgency. A January survey found seven in 10 Haitians support the proposed force, though serious abuses committed by past missions and support for Prime Minister Ariel Henry's administration has fueled skepticism both in Haiti and abroad.

Separately on Wednesday, the OAS said its Haiti Working Group would conduct a first round of dialogue involving member states, Haiti's government and its transition council to "culminate" on March 15.

