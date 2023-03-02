Police constable killed in road accident
- Country:
- India
A police constable was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a truck here, officials said on Thursday.
Constable Devendra Kumar (38) was posted in Ghazipur district and had come to Robertsganj in the district for some work on Wednesday. The accident occurred in the Chopan police station area while he was on his way back in the evening, they said.
''Kumar was killed on the spot, while another person who was riding pillion, Anil Kumar Jaiswal, was injured,'' Inspector-in-charge Laxman Parvat said.
''Jaiswal was admitted to the community health centre in Chopan for treatment where the doctors referred the injured to the district hospital after first-aid,'' said the inspector.
Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chopan
- Anil Kumar
- Laxman Parvat
- Robertsganj
- Kumar
- Jaiswal
- Ghazipur
- Constable Devendra Kumar
ALSO READ
Karnataka BJP government floating tenders at inflated rates to fund upcoming polls: Congress' DK Shivakumar
Former CM Biplab Kumar visits temple, seeks blessings ahead of casting his vote
'Namami Gange' conservation mission emerging as model for various states: PM at launch of Brahma Kumaris' Jal Jan Abhiyan in Rajasthan.
BRS MP Santosh Kumar announces adoption of 1,000 acres forest land in Kondagattu
Budget should have focused more on asset monetisation: Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar