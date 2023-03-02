Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks edge lower as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh; China up

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index added 0.1% by the lunch break, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark lost 0.4%, while the China Enterprises Index slid 0.3%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-03-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 10:30 IST
Hong Kong stocks edge lower as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh; China up
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday after posting their biggest daily gain in nearly three months in the previous session, as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on investor sentiment, while China shares inched higher ahead of a key parliamentary meeting. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index added 0.1% by the lunch break, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark lost 0.4%, while the China Enterprises Index slid 0.3%. ** The United States is seeking out allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four U.S. officials and other sources.

** China and Belarus agreed to a joint statement calling for peace in Ukraine, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, a close ally of Putin. ** Hong Kong shares also tracked weakness in Asian markets, pressured by higher U.S. yields amid fears that global central banks would keep raising interest rates to combat sticky inflation.

** Meanwhile, investors in China were waiting for more stimulus clues from the annual meeting of the National Party Congress, which kicks off this weekend and will set economic targets and elect new top economic officials. ** The CSI utilities index added 1.2% and the telecom index rose 1.1%, while the healthcare index lost 0.7%.

** The Hang Seng healthcare index was down 0.9%, properties lost 0.1%, and commerce and industry slid 0.7%. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 1.1%, with Alibaba down 3.7% and JD shedding 2.3%.

** Chinese EV maker Nio tumbled 11.8% after it reported fourth-quarter earnings below market expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023