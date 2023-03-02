Russia's Lavrov calls for 'fast and fair' investigation into Nord Stream blasts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called for a "fast and fair" investigation into last year's still-unexplained explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, the TASS news agency reported.

Speaking ahead of a G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in India, Lavrov also said Moscow must be involved in the probe into the blasts.

