Scoreboard: 3rd Test, India vs Australia, Tea Day 2

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:23 IST
Scoreboard: 3rd Test, India vs Australia, Tea Day 2
Scoreboard at tea on day two of the third Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 109 all out Australia 1st Innings (Overnight 156/4; 54 overs) Travis Head lbw Jadeja 9 Usman Khawaja c Gill b Jadeja 60 Marnus Labuschagne b Jadeja 31 Steve Smith c Bharat b Jadeja 26 Peter Handscomb c Iyer b Ashwin 19 Cameron Green lbw Yadav 21 Alex Carey lbw Ashwin 3 Mitchell Starc b Yadav 1 Nathan Lyon b Ashwin 5 Todd Murphy b Yadav 0 Matthew Kuhnemann not out 0 Exras (B-9, LB-8, NB-5) 22 Total (All out in 76.3 overs) 197 Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-108, 3-125, 4-146, 5-186, 6-188, 7-192, 8-196, 9-197.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 20.3-4-44-3, Ravindra Jadeja 32-8-78-4, Axar Patel 13-1-33-0, Umesh Yadav 5-0-12-3, Mohammed Siraj 6-1-13-0.

India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw b Lyon 12 Shubman Gill b Lyon 5 Cheteshwar Pujara not out 36 Virat Kohli lbw b Kuhnemann 13 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Lyon 7 Shreyas Iyer not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-4) 6 Total: (For 4 wickets in 32 overs) 79 Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-32, 3-54, 4-78 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-0-6-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 11-1-31-1, Nathan Lyon 11-0-27-3, Todd Murphy 8-3-9-0.

