Russian forces are fighting Ukrainian sabotage group in border region - TASS
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:43 IST
Russian forces are fighting a Ukrainian sabotage group in Russia's Bryansk region which borders Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing security agencies.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports.
