Left Menu

Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in jail for rape

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2021.POCSO court Judge Tara Agarwal found Kajod Mal guilty of committing the crime and besides sentencing him to 20 years in jail, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said on Thursday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:30 IST
Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in jail for rape
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2021.

POCSO court Judge Tara Agarwal found Kajod Mal guilty of committing the crime and besides sentencing him to 20 years in jail, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said on Thursday. He said the girl had lodged a complaint in March 2021 against her mother for selling her to Mal for Rs 2 lakh and forcibly marrying her. The girl also said the accused used to beat her and raped her, Mehrishi said. After an initial investigation, a case was registered in September 2021, and Mal was arrested. The court gave the benefit of the doubt to the victim's mother and discharged her, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023