Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in jail for rape

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2021.

POCSO court Judge Tara Agarwal found Kajod Mal guilty of committing the crime and besides sentencing him to 20 years in jail, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said on Thursday. He said the girl had lodged a complaint in March 2021 against her mother for selling her to Mal for Rs 2 lakh and forcibly marrying her. The girl also said the accused used to beat her and raped her, Mehrishi said. After an initial investigation, a case was registered in September 2021, and Mal was arrested. The court gave the benefit of the doubt to the victim's mother and discharged her, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)