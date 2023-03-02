Left Menu

Truck accident kills three in UP's Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:52 IST
Three people were killed and four injured after their pickup truck hit a tree in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The pickup driver fell asleep while driving at high speed, crossed the road and hit the tree, they said.

The victims have been identified as driver Ramzan alias Gudbaj (24), a resident of Kanpur Dehat, and Jalaun residents Arif (27) and Guddu (50).

Guddu and seven others were travelling in the pickup to Fatehpur when the accident occurred, Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said.

The injured, aged between 12 and 20, have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Ghatampur, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

