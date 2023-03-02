Lavrov and Blinken spoke 'on the move' at G20 - Russian foreign ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke "on the move" at a G20 meeting in India, but did not hold negotiations or a meeting, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.
A senior U.S. State Department official earlier said the pair had spoken for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- State
- Russia
- Sergei Lavrov
- India
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- U.S. State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan to strengthen long-standing historical relations between India and Fiji: MoS Muraleedharan
Dutch jets intercept three Russian military planes near Poland
India to harvest record wheat, rapeseed crop in 2023
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy urges speedy help from allies as Russia pounds Ukraine's east
Russia accepts children forced to flee from Ukraine - Moscow's embassy to United States