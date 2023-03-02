Left Menu

HC quashes special court's 'cryptic' order rejecting Navlakha’s bail plea; directs it to rehear

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a cryptic order of a special court rejecting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, and directed the special judge to rehear his bail plea.A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik noted that the special courts order did not contain an analysis of the evidence relied upon by the prosecution, as it directed the special judge to conclude the fresh hearing within 4 weeks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:58 IST
HC quashes special court's 'cryptic' order rejecting Navlakha’s bail plea; directs it to rehear
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a “cryptic” order of a special court rejecting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, and directed the special judge to rehear his bail plea.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik noted that the special court’s order did not contain an analysis of the evidence relied upon by the prosecution, as it directed the special judge to conclude the fresh hearing within 4 weeks. The 70-year-old social activist had moved HC challenging the September 5, 2022 order under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act refusing him bail on merits.

The high court briefly heard the arguments put forth by Navlakha’s counsel Yug Chaudhary this week but opined that the reasoning in the order of the special court was “cryptic” and said it didn’t get the benefit of a reasoned order.

“No reason of whatever nature is given. Trial court has not given reasoning as required under section 43D(5) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) while rejecting bail,” the bench said on Thursday. The HC said the bail plea requires a fresh hearing by the special court and sent it back to the latter.

“The special judge is requested to conclude within 4 weeks without being influenced from September 5 order and this order of today. It is made clear that this court has not made any opinion on merits,” HC said.

Navlakha was arrested in August 2018 but was initially placed under house arrest.

He was later moved to the Taloja Central Prison near Mumbai in April 2020 after a Supreme Court order.

However, on November 10 last year, the Supreme Court allowed his plea to be shifted back to house arrest for a month. This was extended by another month on December 13. He is presently residing in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The NIA opposed Navlakha’s bail plea by claiming that he had been introduced to a Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General for his “recruitment”. This shows his “nexus” with the spy organisation, said the federal agency.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which the police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023