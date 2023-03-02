Left Menu

Israel reaches public service wage deal amid inflation worries

Israel's inflation rate stands at a more than 14-year high of 5.4%, above the government's annual 1-3% target range. For its part, the central bank has been aggressive in raising interest rates to rein in inflation, pushing its benchmark rate to 4.25% from 0.1% last April.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:11 IST
Israel reaches public service wage deal amid inflation worries

Israel's government on Thursday reached a wage deal with its main public sector labour union that averts a national strike, but raises concerns over inflation.

In the deal, which covers some 350,000 civil servants, workers will get 11% raises between 2020 and 2027, as well as a one-time grant. The workweek will also be cut to 40 hours from 42. The Histadrut labour federation had held off on forging a wage deal during the pandemic and during four elections in five years that limited the government's ability to spend.

Its chairman, Arnon Bar-David, said the deal was a long time coming, with workers enduring a number of difficult years during the pandemic, a jump in living costs and the public sector standing pat on wages to help with the economic recovery. "Now comes the good news and appropriate reward," he added.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said it was a responsible agreement that does not breach the budget frameworks and "supports our effort to return inflation to the target range and keep it there, and this is the best service we can do for the workers and to all the citizens of Israel." Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said last week he was cautious about the 2023-24 budget draft that was approved by the cabinet last Friday as well as pending wage deals.

"Including public sector wage agreements and the needs of the government ministries and the defence establishment as part of the proposed budget is challenging," he said. Israel's inflation rate stands at a more than 14-year high of 5.4%, above the government's annual 1-3% target range.

For its part, the central bank has been aggressive in raising interest rates to rein in inflation, pushing its benchmark rate to 4.25% from 0.1% last April. Another hike in a month is expected Parliament is slated to give final approval on the two-year budget by late May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023