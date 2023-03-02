CBI closes bank fraud case against Pune Buildtech

The CBI has closed a case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 30 crore in Punjab National Bank against Pune Buildtech Private Limited (PBPL) and its directors as it could not find ''any malafide intention of borrower to cheat/defraud the bank''.

In its final report submitted to a special CBI court after nearly seven months of probe, the central probe agency said it has not found ''any malafide intention of borrower to cheat/defraud the bank or to cause wrongful loss to the bank and as such no criminal case is made out against the accused persons''.

''I have gone through the FIR and final report as filed by the IO and satisfied with the opinion of the IO that no offence is made out against the accused persons on the allegations as made in the FIR. As such, final/closure report is accepted,'' Special Judge Sameer Bajpai ordered. In its FIR filed on June 17, 2022, the agency had named Pune Buildtech's (erstwhile Dynamix Balwas Resorts Pvt Ltd) directors Ishaq Yusuf Balwa and Jayvardhan Vinod Goenka whose premises were also searched by it.

DB group had faced CBI probe in 2G case and all the accused were acquitted by a special CBI court. The CBI case against PBPL, which was set up in 1997 to build five-star hotels and resorts, was filed on a complaint of the Punjab National Bank (PNB). The company is wholly-owned subsidiary of the DB Hospitality Pvt Ltd which is promoted by the Balwas Group and the Dynamix Group, the PNB had said in its complaint on the basis of which the CBI had begun its probe after filing the FIR. The company had planned a five-star hotel in Yerwada, Pune which was financed by PNB (Rs 102 crore) and Allahabad Bank, now Indian Bank, (Rs 102 crore).

PNB had disbursed Rs 30.50 crore till 2011 after which further disbursement was stopped. ''Thereafter the project has been delayed due to delay in obtaining clearance from Pune Municipal Corporation and also the promoters of the company were allegedly involved in 2G spectrum case. Further disbursement was stopped by the bank. There has been no construction activities in progress since 2011,'' the bank had alleged.

The project was scrapped and later converted into a residential tower project for which the company approached Bank of India in 2013 and loans were issued, it had alleged.

PNB did not take any additional exposure but adjusted old account for residential building, the bank had said, adding the account again turned non-performing asset (NPA) in 2016 as it failed to implement the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)