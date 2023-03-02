Left Menu

CBI closes bank fraud case against Pune Buildtech

The CBI case against PBPL, which was set up in 1997 to build five-star hotels and resorts, was filed on a complaint of the Punjab National Bank PNB.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 20:02 IST
CBI closes bank fraud case against Pune Buildtech

The CBI has closed a case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 30 crore in Punjab National Bank against Pune Buildtech Private Limited (PBPL) and its directors as it could not find ''any malafide intention of borrower to cheat/defraud the bank''.

In its final report submitted to a special CBI court after nearly seven months of probe, the central probe agency said it has not found ''any malafide intention of borrower to cheat/defraud the bank or to cause wrongful loss to the bank and as such no criminal case is made out against the accused persons''.

''I have gone through the FIR and final report as filed by the IO and satisfied with the opinion of the IO that no offence is made out against the accused persons on the allegations as made in the FIR. As such, final/closure report is accepted,'' Special Judge Sameer Bajpai ordered. In its FIR filed on June 17, 2022, the agency had named Pune Buildtech's (erstwhile Dynamix Balwas Resorts Pvt Ltd) directors Ishaq Yusuf Balwa and Jayvardhan Vinod Goenka whose premises were also searched by it.

DB group had faced CBI probe in 2G case and all the accused were acquitted by a special CBI court. The CBI case against PBPL, which was set up in 1997 to build five-star hotels and resorts, was filed on a complaint of the Punjab National Bank (PNB). The company is wholly-owned subsidiary of the DB Hospitality Pvt Ltd which is promoted by the Balwas Group and the Dynamix Group, the PNB had said in its complaint on the basis of which the CBI had begun its probe after filing the FIR. The company had planned a five-star hotel in Yerwada, Pune which was financed by PNB (Rs 102 crore) and Allahabad Bank, now Indian Bank, (Rs 102 crore).

PNB had disbursed Rs 30.50 crore till 2011 after which further disbursement was stopped. ''Thereafter the project has been delayed due to delay in obtaining clearance from Pune Municipal Corporation and also the promoters of the company were allegedly involved in 2G spectrum case. Further disbursement was stopped by the bank. There has been no construction activities in progress since 2011,'' the bank had alleged.

The project was scrapped and later converted into a residential tower project for which the company approached Bank of India in 2013 and loans were issued, it had alleged.

PNB did not take any additional exposure but adjusted old account for residential building, the bank had said, adding the account again turned non-performing asset (NPA) in 2016 as it failed to implement the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023