Punjab Police conducts cordon and search operation in all districts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 20:39 IST
The Punjab Police on Thursday carried out a massive cordon and search operation at around 110 places linked with ''anti-national'' and ''anti-social'' elements.

The simultaneous raids were conducted in all districts across the state on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police were directed to personally monitor these raids and ensure that they are carried out simultaneously.

The raids were planned after the questioning of gangsters and criminals arrested recently, he said.

Around 110 police teams involving more than 1,000 personnel were deployed to conduct the raids at suspected places of ''anti-national'' and ''anti-social'' elements. In a statement, Shukla said police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises, and also collected data from mobile phones and other electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examinations.

He said several people have been detained for further verification and incriminating material seized from their possession, which is being further examined.

Shukla said the police teams checked arms licences of the people and questioned them about the sourcing of ammunition. Besides, travel details of their foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and property details were also collected for further examination.

The ADGP said the operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus of ''anti-social elements'' who keep trying to disturb the state's hard-earned peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

