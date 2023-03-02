Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukrainian forces hanging on in Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces hung on to positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut on Thursday, while Moscow said its security forces were battling Ukrainian saboteurs who had taken hostages in a cross-border raid. FIGHTING

* Delivering a regular morning round-up of the situation across the frontlines, the Ukraine military general staff said on Thursday that the enemy was continuing to advance toward Bakhmut and "is storming the city". * The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force published a video showing his fighters inside Bakhmut, the small Ukrainian city Wagner has been fighting to capture for months

* A Russian missile hit a five-storey building in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing three people and wounding at least four, Ukraine's police said. * President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was fighting off a "terrorist attack" in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, and vowed to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group that had fired at civilians.

* Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* The U.S. and its European allies sparred with Russia on Thursday over the war in Ukraine and urged the Group of 20 (G20) nations to keep up pressure on Moscow to end a conflict that they said had destabilised the world. * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia would not be the first to test a nuclear device, following Moscow's suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.

* Ryabkov also accused the United States of providing intelligence on the location of strategic sites inside Russia to Ukraine, for it to attack them with drones. * A network of at least 20 torture chambers in the recently liberated southern Ukrainian region of Kherson was "planned and directly financed by the Russian State," war crimes investigators said, citing new evidence. The Kremlin press office did not respond to a request for comment.

* Russia's lower house of parliament gave its initial backing to a law that would bring in longer prison sentences for anyone deemed to have discredited the Russian army and extend the legislation to cover the Wagner mercenary force. ECONOMY

* Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska urged the government to stop interfering in business and instead create a predictable environment based on the rule of law to attract foreign investors back to Russia's sanctions-hit economy. * Russia's central bank will extend capital controls on cash withdrawals of foreign currency and transfers abroad, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said, amid continued pressure on the economy.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of "shamelessly burying" the Black Sea grain initiative that facilitates the export of Ukraine's agricultural products from its southern ports, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Kyiv urged the European Union to begin work "as soon as possible" on an 11th package of sanctions.

ANNIVERSARY STORIES * TIMELINE - Major developments since Russia's invasion

* Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds * Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for long war

* A year on, Ukraine and its government have not just survived. They've fought back * Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on

* Graphics of a year of war in the markets: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled * Russian economy holds up but the road back to prosperity may be long

* Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins * Top brands pull out of Russia, but goods easy to find

* Can U.S. support for Ukraine last? * External backers pour billions into Ukraine

* How has China stood by 'no limits' partner Russia? * A year into war, older refugees running out of hope

* Life and death in Mariupol - a survivor's tale of war * Family mourns Bucha victim who became symbol of war

PODCAST Learn more about the Ukraine war. Listen to a special episode of the Reuters World News Podcast. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)