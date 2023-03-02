Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha leader Monu Yadav shot at, injured

Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha national secretary Monu Yadav was shot at and injured in the Kherki Daula area here Thursday morning, police said.

According to the police, the attack was the fallout of a rivalry between Monu Yadav and a resident of his village, identified as Naveen.

Naveen and his associates had a fight with Monu Yadav and his followers during a protest around 10 days ago.

The Ahirs have been demanding a regiment in the Army for the community members.

According to Raj Yadav, who was with Monu Yadav when the incident took place Thursday morning, they were going in a Scorpio car towards a farm house on SPR Road when Naveen and others came there in a Range Rover.

''When they stopped us, Monu got down from his car and started running.... Then the accused ran behind Monu and fired several shots and fled in their car. Monu called his brother who reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital,'' Raj Yadav said.

Later, police recorded the statement of Monu Yadav in the hospital.

''...Naveen shot me from behind with the intention to kill me and I got injured after receiving two bullets in the left side of my waist. Naveen and others also threatened to kill me earlier,'' Monu Yadav said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Naveen and others under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (murder attempt), 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station.

After the incident, a large number of villagers under the banner of Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha reached the office of the police commissioner and staged a protest alleging negligence on the part of the police.

''Our teams are conducting raids to nab the suspects,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)