Ex-Army man kills wife in Rajathan's Jhunjhunu

The accused, identified as Vijendra Jat, is absconding, they said.On Saturday night, Vijendra thrashed his wife Saroj Devi 42 with a stick when she was in the kitchen, SHO Kotwali Surendra Singh said The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.As per the primary investigation, the couple used to quarrel often.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:16 IST
Ex-Army man kills wife in Rajathan’s Jhunjhunu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An ex-serviceman in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district allegedly beat his wife to death following a quarrel, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Vijendra Jat, is absconding, they said.

On Saturday night, Vijendra thrashed his wife Saroj Devi (42) with a stick when she was in the kitchen, SHO Kotwali Surendra Singh said The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

"As per the primary investigation, the couple used to quarrel often. Both of them used to suspect each other's character," the officer said.

An argument broke out between the couple at night and Vijendra, in a fit of rage, hit her with a stick, he said.

The couple's 13-year-old son was present in the house when the incident happened, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

