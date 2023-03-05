Ex-Army man kills wife in Rajathan’s Jhunjhunu

An ex-serviceman in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district allegedly beat his wife to death following a quarrel, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Vijendra Jat, is absconding, they said.

On Saturday night, Vijendra thrashed his wife Saroj Devi (42) with a stick when she was in the kitchen, SHO Kotwali Surendra Singh said The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

“As per the primary investigation, the couple used to quarrel often. Both of them used to suspect each other's character,” the officer said.

An argument broke out between the couple at night and Vijendra, in a fit of rage, hit her with a stick, he said.

The couple's 13-year-old son was present in the house when the incident happened, the SHO said.

