Soldier injured in landmine blast in J-K’s Poonch

An army personnel was injured Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Naik Rajeev Kumar was injured when a landmine went off during patrolling of a forward area in the Mankote sector this afternoon, they said.

The injured soldier was immediately given medical aid and was later airlifted to a military hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such accidents, they said.

