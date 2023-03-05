Left Menu

Himachal Police arrests poppy husk supply kingpin from J-K

Two days ago, a police team was sent to Anantnag and, after a joint operation, the accused was arrested and brought to Haroli on Sunday, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 15:36 IST
Himachal Police arrests poppy husk supply kingpin from J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The suspected main supplier of poppy husk to several northern states was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Himachal Pradesh Police said on Sunday.

The accused's name had cropped up during the probe into the recovery of 18 quintals of poppy husk in Una district's Haroli in May 2020, the police said.

The accused, identified as Manjoor Ahmed Ganni (51), was allegedly the main producer and supplier of poppy husk in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and neighbouring states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ganni was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. While six accused were arrested from various places in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Ganni was absconding. The police had twice visited Anantnag to arrest him but Ganni managed to flee. Senior police officers from Una police were in regular contact with their counterparts in Anantnag for intelligence about Ganni's movement, said Superintent of Police (Una) Arjit Sen Thakur. Two days ago, a police team was sent to Anantnag and, after a joint operation, the accused was arrested and brought to Haroli on Sunday, he said. The accused had purchased several properties in Kashmir using his drug money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023