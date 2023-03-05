Myanmarese national sentenced to 3-year jail for illegal stay in country
A court in Kairana in Shamli district sentenced a Myanmarese national to three years of imprisonment for staying in the country without visa, officials said.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Vijay Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on the convict, Abdul Majeed, after holding him guilty under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.
In its order passed Saturday evening, the court said the convict would serve additional four months in jail if he failed to deposit the fine.
According to assistant prosecution officer Anand Bhaskar, the Myanmarese national was arrested in 2019 for living in the country without a visa. Fake documents were also recovered from his possession in the Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.
