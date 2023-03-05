Left Menu

Myanmarese national sentenced to 3-year jail for illegal stay in country

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:48 IST
Myanmarese national sentenced to 3-year jail for illegal stay in country
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kairana in Shamli district sentenced a Myanmarese national to three years of imprisonment for staying in the country without visa, officials said.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vijay Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on the convict, Abdul Majeed, after holding him guilty under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

In its order passed Saturday evening, the court said the convict would serve additional four months in jail if he failed to deposit the fine.

According to assistant prosecution officer Anand Bhaskar, the Myanmarese national was arrested in 2019 for living in the country without a visa. Fake documents were also recovered from his possession in the Thana Bhawan area of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023