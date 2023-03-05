Left Menu

‘Hit team’ member of banned PFI arrested for BJP youth leader's murder in Karnataka

Thufail had played a significant role in PFIs larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:50 IST
  • India

Former district secretary of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) Thufail M H was arrested in connection with the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Karnataka last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday.

Thufail, also a service team ('Hit team') member in the killing of Praveen Nettaru, was absconding and arrested from his hideout in Bengaluru, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

"After painstakingly pursuing and developing leads from various sources, a team managed to hole out and overpower absconder Thufail from his hideout in Amaruthahalli area of Bengaluru city late last night," the official said.

The NIA said Thufail was wanted in the murder case of Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha member, who was murdered allegedly by PFI cadres in July 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

In January, NIA had filed a charge sheet before a special court in Bengaluru against 20 persons, including six absconding accused. "Thufail had played a significant role in PFI's larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He also provided shelter and safe harbour at Ashiyana residency of Koppa village to the three assailants who had recced and then hacked Nettaru to death," the spokesperson said. Thufail is also accused in two other cases related to murder of Prashanth Poojari in Kushalnagar Rural in 2016 and attempt to murder VHP leader Ganesh in Madikeri Rural in 2012, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

