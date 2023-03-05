Left Menu

UP: Youth kills 5-year-old girl after trying to rape her, arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a 5-year-old girl to stop her from crying when he tried to rape her, a police officer said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said that on Friday evening, children flying kites spotted the body of the girl in a ruined building and informed the police.Acting on a tip-off, police picked up Aman Khan 19 and during interrogation confessed to his crime, Singh said.He told the police that he knew the family of the girl and used to visit her house.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:45 IST
UP: Youth kills 5-year-old girl after trying to rape her, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a 5-year-old girl to stop her from crying when he tried to rape her, a police officer said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said that on Friday evening, children flying kites spotted the body of the girl in a ruined building and informed the police.

Acting on a tip-off, police picked up Aman Khan (19) and during interrogation confessed to his crime, Singh said.

He told the police that he knew the family of the girl and used to visit her house. On the day of the incident, the accused took her to the ruined building and tried to rape her. As she cried, he slit her throat using a knife, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023