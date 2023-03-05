Six lakh youths extended technical, financial support to become entrepreneurs in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Sunday said over 30,000 vacant government jobs have been filled in the last three years, while over six lakh youths have been given technical and financial support to become entrepreneurs.

He said the central government is spending one lakh crore rupees to build highways and tunnels in the Union Territory and over Rs 5,000 crore has been made available for doubling agriculture's contribution to the GDP in the next five years.

Sinha was addressing the 'Youth Festival' at the BSF headquarters here and also felicitated the beneficiaries of Mission Youth's schemes, athletes and new recruits of Agniveer and Jammu Kashmir Police.

He also launched a 'Rozgaar Mela' and on the spot placement drive.

Congratulating the winners of the athletics meet and new recruits, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT administration towards the aspirations of the younger population.

"We are empowering our youth for tomorrow. Ongoing training and skill development and apprentice mela are aimed to boost their career prospects and build an entrepreneurship ecosystem. We have ensured financial resources and start-up support services to encourage new business creation," Sinha said.

He said the UT administration was moving ahead in a planned manner in consultation with stakeholders to provide all the support to the youth to realise their dreams.

"We are always ready to listen to the common man, farmers, labourers, businessmen, employees, and make necessary intervention to safeguard their interests," he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the "new milestones" achieved by the J-K in youth empowerment under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our youth are converting the opportunities into infinite possibilities to fulfill the vision of strong and atmanirbhar J-K," Sinha said.

J-K had established the highest number of Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) units last year and with a record number of entrepreneurs, the dream of the youths to become job creators instead of job seekers is being realised, he said.

"Under the guidance of the prime minister, in the last three years, we have filled more than 30,000 vacant government posts. Soon the process to fill 20,000 vacant posts in administration will start," Sinha said, adding "more than six lakh youths of J-K have been extended technical support and financial assistance to become entrepreneurs".

In just 10 days of 'Back to Village' and 'My Town, My Pride', the administration has created 75,000 new entrepreneurs, he added.

The Lt Governor said the central government is spending one lakh crore rupees to build highways and tunnels in the Union Territory. "More than Rs 5,000 crore has been made available for doubling agriculture's contribution in J-K's GDP in the next five years." Highlighting the efforts of the administration to realise the true potential of the youth of Jammu Kashmir, Sinha said it is running about 17 self-employment schemes while employment fairs are being organised in every district, wherein private companies from across the country are providing on the spot job offers to youths.

"Jammu Kashmir, which used to be at the bottom of the medal tally, is now bringing laurels to the nation at the international events. 'My Youth, My Pride', University Athletic Championship and LG Rolling Trophy are providing a proper platform to lakhs of budding sportspersons.

"More than 50 lakh children and youth get the sporting opportunity under My Youth, My Pride and 42,000 youth from the Union Territory participated in the LG Rolling Cricket Trophy," he said.

