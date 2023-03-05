J'khand team takes stock of migrants after 'attacks' on them in Tamil Nadu
In the wake of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, a Jharkhand government team has been sent to the southern state to take stock of the situation of labourers working there, said an official release issued here on Sunday.The team has been sent to Tamil Nadu at the direction of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, a Jharkhand government team has been sent to the southern state to take stock of the situation of labourers working there, said an official release issued here on Sunday.
The team has been sent to Tamil Nadu at the direction of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It reached Tamil Nadu, following alleged assaults on migrant workers there, which have been denied by the southern state.
''The Jharkhand team members interacted with the Tamil Nadu government officials and around 700-800 migrant workers to take stock of their situation. The team also left for Coimbatore from Chennai to enquire about other labourers," the official statement said.
The governments of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand have provided helpline numbers so that migrant workers can contact the authorities concerned in case of any such attacks, it said.
"State Migrant Control Room, Ranchi, is in constant touch with the workers. Labourers' counselling is also being done and a list of workers is being prepared," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coimbatore
- Hemant Soren
- Chennai
- Ranchi
- Jharkhand
- Tamil Nadu
- Labourers
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Armyman killing: BJP to hold hunger strike, silent rally against DMK govt in Chennai
PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders are top of table after 5-0 win over Chennai Blitz
BJP leaders booked for candlelight march in Chennai
Chennai: 3 arrested for attacking sub-inspector in Ayanavaram
Ranchi: Court sends govt engineer Virendra Ram to ED custody for five days