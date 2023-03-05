J'khand team takes stock of migrants after 'attacks' on them in Tamil Nadu

In the wake of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, a Jharkhand government team has been sent to the southern state to take stock of the situation of labourers working there, said an official release issued here on Sunday.

The team has been sent to Tamil Nadu at the direction of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It reached Tamil Nadu, following alleged assaults on migrant workers there, which have been denied by the southern state.

''The Jharkhand team members interacted with the Tamil Nadu government officials and around 700-800 migrant workers to take stock of their situation. The team also left for Coimbatore from Chennai to enquire about other labourers," the official statement said.

The governments of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand have provided helpline numbers so that migrant workers can contact the authorities concerned in case of any such attacks, it said.

"State Migrant Control Room, Ranchi, is in constant touch with the workers. Labourers' counselling is also being done and a list of workers is being prepared," it said.

