One killed in TN cracker factory explosion
One woman died and five others sustained injuries in an explosion in a cracker factory in the district on Sunday, police said.The crackers exploded due to a fire at the factory located at Sivanarpuram in the district, completely gutting it.The victim died on the spot, police added.
PTI | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:15 IST
One woman died and five others sustained injuries in an explosion in a cracker factory in the district on Sunday, police said.
The crackers exploded due to a fire at the factory located at Sivanarpuram in the district, completely gutting it.
The victim died on the spot, police added. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. A case has been filed and investigation on.
