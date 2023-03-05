Left Menu

One killed in TN cracker factory explosion

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the loss of life in the incident and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh to the victims family. He also announced providing Rs 50,000 each to the injured, all women, from the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund.

PTI | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 05-03-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 22:41 IST
One killed in TN cracker factory explosion
  • Country:
  • India

One woman died and five others sustained injuries in an explosion in a cracker factory in the district on Sunday, police said.

The crackers exploded due to a fire at the factory located at Sivanarpuram in the district, completely gutting it.

The victim died on the spot, police added. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. A case has been filed and investigation on. Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the loss of life in the incident and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family. He also announced providing Rs 50,000 each to the injured, all women, from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023