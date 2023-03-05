One killed in TN cracker factory explosion

One woman died and five others sustained injuries in an explosion in a cracker factory in the district on Sunday, police said.

The crackers exploded due to a fire at the factory located at Sivanarpuram in the district, completely gutting it.

The victim died on the spot, police added. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. A case has been filed and investigation on. Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the loss of life in the incident and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family. He also announced providing Rs 50,000 each to the injured, all women, from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)