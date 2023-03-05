Left Menu

Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

Two people were killed and six others were injured at a shooting in a suburban Atlanta home Saturday night where over 100 teenagers had gathered for a party. Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home, the Douglas County Sheriffs Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.

PTI | Madisonville | Updated: 05-03-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 23:30 IST
Two people were killed and six others were injured at a shooting in a suburban Atlanta home Saturday night where over 100 teenagers had gathered for a party.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning. No suspects were apprehended as of Sunday morning, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

"We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time," the statement reads.

Deputies did not release the names of the victims in the statement.

Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, Georgia's capital city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

