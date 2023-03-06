U.S. to ask Mexico for formal talks over GMO corn dispute -BBG
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:33 IST
The United States plans to request formal consultations under its free trade agreement with Mexico over genetically modified U.S. corn, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the mater.
The request could come as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported.
