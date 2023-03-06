Woman jumps in drain, rescue operations underway: Police

A 24-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a drain in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Monday. Rescue operation is still going on, they said.

The police received information on Sunday that a woman had jumped into a drain in Keshav Puram, they said. A police team rushed to the spot and carried out search operation to find the woman. According to the statement of the woman's mother, she had been under depression for the last five years and her treatment was going on in AIIMS, Delhi, as well as Deep Chand Bhandu hospital, a senior police officer said. Other civic agencies, including the fire department, ambulance and divers from boat club, were roped in to find the woman. Two boats from the flood department are also continuously making efforts to trace her, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)