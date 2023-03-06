Left Menu

Maha: Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district

Two of the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a builder who was carrying out construction activities in the municipal limits, the official said.Following negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 20,000.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:54 IST
Maha: Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

Two civic officials and a driver were on Monday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a builder in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The Thane ACB arrested three officials attached to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. Two of the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a builder who was carrying out construction activities in the municipal limits, the official said.

Following negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 20,000. A trap was laid by the ACB based on a complaint from the builder, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023