Yoga instructor stabbed to death in Ambala

A 35-year-old yoga instructor was allegedly stabbed to death at Ambala Cantonment, police said on Monday.

Mano Ram, a resident of Sunder Nagar in Ambala Cantonment, was killed on Sunday night, they said.

Some people allegedly had a quarrel with Ram on Sunday evening and the matter escalated during the night.

Ram's sister Kamlesh told the police that her brother was attacked by three people when he was passing by one of the accused's shop at 9.30 pm.

One assailant allegedly stabbed him in the chest while the other two thrashed him, she said. Ram was taken to Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The three suspected attackers have been nabbed, the police said. Padav police station has started a probe into the murder after registering a case against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

