Ker HC dismisses bail plea of prime accused in 2017 actress assault case

Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Pulsar Suni, a prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan dismissed the bail application of Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who is an undertrial prisoner for various offences under the Indian Penal Code since 2017.

He had earlier approached the High Court for bail in 2022 which was rejected. However, later, he approached the Supreme Court which also rejected it and directed him to move back to the state High Court. The actress-victim who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the case. Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)