Thousands of Thai Buddhists light candles on Makha Bucha day

Buddhist devotees in Thailand lit candles and lanterns on Monday in a ritual to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion's holiest day, after years of virtual prayer. "I feel very excited because last year was an online event, so this year, it made me feel nostalgic lighting up a candle," said devotee Jitipat Thaiyanan, 25.

Thousands of people in white and monks in saffron robes walked around the Dhammakaya Temple's sacred stupa near Bangkok, holding candles and chanting prayer in Pali, the language of Buddhist scriptures. The festival commemorates the day when 1,250 monks gathered to be ordained by the Buddha more than 2,500 years ago.

"(We) light lanterns, walk in meditation and recall Buddha's teachings, his wisdom, holiness and kindness," Buddhist monk Santiwong Wuthiwangso said.

